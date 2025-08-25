Politics of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray is over: Narayan Rane

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) BJP MP Narayan Rane on Monday said the politics of cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray is over and their possible reunion is immaterial.

He said the "vote theft" allegations raised by the opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, won't impact the outcome of the elections. "I am not interested in whether Uddhav and Raj Thackeray are coming together or not. Their politics is over," Rane told reporters.

Commenting on speculation that Uddhav may visit Raj's residence during the Ganesh festival, the former Union minister said, "What difference does it make if an individual visits another's residence? It is insignificant".

While political circles in Maharashtra are rife with speculation about Uddhav and Raj, who head Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, respectively, will ally for the upcoming civic elections, a formal announcement is awaited.

Queried about Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft, Rane said, "Whatever is said by Rahul Gandhi or Uddhav Thackeray is meaningless. It won't impact the outcome of elections." Rane said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had assured him that the work on the pothole-ridden road stretch between Mumbai and Sindhudurg will be completed.

"Today, I will speak to him again and seek clarity on the timeline for completion of works. I will ask him whether roads will be of good quality or not, and I will inform the media today," he added. PTI ND NSK