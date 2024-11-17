Politics without morality is hypocrisy: Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 (PTI) BJD president and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said politics without morality is hypocrisy.

Addressing a function on the occasion of the 91st birth anniversary of former Odisha minister Harischandra Baxipatra, Patnaik said politics is a "commitment to work for an ideal and extend unconditional service to the people".

He said there should be no doubt that politics is "the fountain bed of power and also a medium to do good for the people".

“But politics without morality is hypocrisy. A dedicated and committed politician with high morality alone can bring about transformative changes in the lives of people,” Patnaik said.

He said many people consider politics as a springboard to power.

"But I believe the people's love is more important than the world of power, status and position. In fact, people’s satisfaction is the greatest asset of a leader," Patnaik said.

The function was also addressed by noted political activist Yogendra Yadav who spoke on "sudden death of modern Indian political thought".

Patnaik thanked Yadav for sharing his valuable thoughts with the audience.

The BJD president said late Harishchandra Baxipatra occupied a special place in the political history of Odisha and India.

He was a close associate of legendary Biju Patnaik and also served in his cabinet with important portfolios.

“His (Baxipatra) life and work was a reflection of his firm faith in socialist principles. He was a true friend of the poor and the deprived. Nowadays the absence of such idealistic leaders is strongly felt in politics," Patnaik added. PTI AAM BDC