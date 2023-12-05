Poll adjourned in Rajasthan Assembly seat due to candidate's death now on Jan 5

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Polling to the Karanpur Assembly seat of Rajasthan that was "adjourned" following the death of the Congress candidate will be held on January 5, 2024, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.
Counting of votes will be held on January 8, the poll panel said.
Polling in 199 of the 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan was held on November 25.
In the results declared on December 3, the BJP wrested Rajasthan from the Congress, winning 115 of the 199 seats where polling took place as the grand old party -- which won 69 seats -- failed to buck the state's three-decade revolving-door trend in which the voters reject the ruling party.