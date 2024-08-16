Poll announced in J-K, MCC comes into force

Srinagar, Aug 16 (PTI) The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday with the announcement of poll schedule for the assembly elections the Union Territory, officials said.

"The MCC comes into effect with the announcement of elections by the commission. All provisions of the Model Code will apply to Jammu and Kashmir, covering all candidates, political parties, and the governments of these states/UTs," the officials said.

They said the MCC will apply to the union government as well with respect to any announcements or policy decisions related to Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the enforcement of the MCC, the ECI directed J-K's chief electoral officer and chief secretary to take immediate action for the enforcement of the MCC.

The directions included taking immediate action in case of defacement of government property, misuse of official vehicle, and advertisement at the cost of public exchequer among others.

The ECI on Friday announced three-phased assembly elections in J-K from September 18 which will be held after a decade, setting the stage for the people of the union territory to elect a government after the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019.

The Election Commission also announced that elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly will be held on October 1 and results for both the polls will be declared on October 4. PTI SSB NB NB