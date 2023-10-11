Poll announcement for five states marks beginning of BJP’s end: Mukul Wasnik

Surat, Oct 11(PTI) Senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik on Wednesday said the Election Commission’s announcement of the assembly poll schedule for five states marks the “beginning of the end” of the BJP, claiming that the party will fail to win a majority in any of these states.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to assembly polls between November 7 and 30, and the counting of votes will be done on December 3, the Election Commission said on Monday.

These assembly elections are being seen as the semi-final between the BJP and opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“BJP’s countdown began the moment EC announced the election dates for five states. This announcement marks the beginning of the end for BJP. The party will not get a majority in any of these five states,” said Wasnik, who is the Congress' general secretary in-charge of Gujarat.

The Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while Madhya Pradesh is ruled by BJP. Telangana is governed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Mizo National Front is in power in Mizoram.

When asked if the result of these five states will impact the Lok Sabha polls next year, Wasnik said people have already turned against the BJP.

“See, every election is fought on different issues. But, we are seeing that people have been gradually turning against the BJP for some time, mainly because the party’s government has failed to deliver on its pre-poll promises. So, it is clear that people will not get misled again,” said Wasnik.

The Congress leader said he is visiting Lok Sabha constituencies of Gujarat and meeting local leaders to understand the ground situation as part of his party’s exercise ahead of the 2024 general elections. Wasnik said he will be visiting Valsad district in south Gujarat on Thursday. PTI COR PJT PD NR