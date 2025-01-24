Poll authorities in Delhi rope in schoolchildren to remind parents to vote

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, the election authorities in the national capital have launched an initiative, 'Sankalp Patra', that aims to motivate parents to vote through schoolchildren.

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has been directed to implement an initiative, launched by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), to encourage voter participation in the upcoming assembly elections.

In a letter dated January 17 it said, "The Office of the CEO, Delhi, has informed the DoE about a unique initiative named 'Sankalp Patra' for the forthcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2025." The initiative involves a pledge letter, 'Sankalp Patra', aimed at motivating school students to convince their parents and family members to vote during the elections, a DoE circular said on Friday.

The circular said that the initiative will serve as a moral reminder for parents to cast their vote on polling day.

It further mentions that schools must establish a system to ensure the timely distribution and collection of signed 'Sankalp Patra' forms.

The CEO’s office has provided a soft copy of the 'Sankalp Patra' in Hindi for printing and distribution among school students without delay, it added.

"The signed pledge forms are to be collected by school authorities after being duly signed by parents. Additionally, the CEO's office has requested the Directorate to create a monitoring mechanism, such as a Google Form, to track the collection of the signed forms, it said.

The Sankalp Patra noted, "Our teacher informed us that the Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, and on that day, voters will cast their ballots. Once we turn 18, we will also have the right to vote." "Our teacher reminded us that every vote, especially from our families, is essential for a strong democracy," it read.

The resolution for the pledge read,"We commit to voting in the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, 2025, without any influence or pressure, and we will encourage others to do the same." PTI SHB SHB OZ OZ