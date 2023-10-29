Poll battle in MP between Congress and BJP: UP Cong chief

Meerut (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) Amid a tussle with the Samajwadi Party (SP) over seat sharing for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Sunday said the electoral contest in the central state is between his party and the BJP.

Rai also asserted that the Congress will win the upcoming Assembly elections in all five states.

Talking to reporters here, he said, "I just visited Madhya Pradesh. The SP has no support base there. The Congress will win the elections not only in Madhya Pradesh, but in all the five poll-bound states." The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to polls on November 17 and the results will be announced on December 3, along with the outcome of the Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram elections.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rai said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre wants to win elections and grab power by misusing agencies, such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and income-tax department.

He claimed that the BJP-led Centre is scared of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him has changed the direction of the country's politics.

Rai said a nationwide caste census is the need of the hour as rights should be decided in accordance with numbers. PTI COR NAV RC