Poll body directs micro-observers to flag irregularities during ongoing SIR

Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) The Election Commission on Saturday instructed micro-observers deployed for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to closely monitor field-level activities and report any irregularities or deviations from prescribed procedures through designated channels, an official said.

In an advisory, the poll body said micro-observers must function independently and objectively during the exercise, with strict adherence to transparency, accuracy and neutrality.

"They have been directed to observe processes relating to verification, claims and objections, and ensure that instructions of the commission are followed in letter and spirit without any external influence," he said.

The commission noted that the SIR is a crucial exercise aimed at producing error-free and inclusive electoral rolls, and any lapse at the grassroots level could undermine public confidence.

"Observations submitted by micro-observers will serve as vital inputs for senior election authorities to assess the quality and integrity of the revision process," he added.

Officials said the instructions form part of a broader framework of institutional checks being put in place for the ongoing SIR "to ensure credibility and transparency in the electoral process". PTI SCH MNB