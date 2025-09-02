Poll body's notice to Cong's Pawan Khera for name in 2 constituencies of Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Poll authorities in Delhi have issued a notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera for allegedly getting himself registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency.

The district election officer of New Delhi district shared a copy of the notice issued to Khera on X. The Congress leader has been directed to reply to the notice by 11 am on September 8.

Earlier in the day, the BJP alleged that Khera had two voter IDs while Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was running a campaign against voter roll revision in Bihar to "protect and hide" his party's theft of votes.

Reacting to having two ID cards and the BJP allegations, Khera told PTI Videos, "I came to know from him (Amit Malviya) only that I have a second EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card). I had applied to remove it in 2016-17, but it seems that did not happen and the EC is to be blamed for this." Khera also demanded that the Election Commission (EC) seek an affidavit from the BJP on their allegations against him.

"It has been brought to my notice that you have got your name registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency," read the notice.

According to the notice, Khera is enrolled as a voter in New Delhi and Jangpura assembly constituencies.

"As you may be aware, that being registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of People Act, 1950. You are therefore, directed to show cause as to why action should not be taken against you under said Act," read the notice.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here on Tuesday, party national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also claimed that Khera, the Congress' media department head and Gandhi's "close associate", had two voter IDs with different EPIC numbers registered in Jangpura and New Delhi assembly constituencies in the national capital.

"Rahul Gandhi and his close associates are chor (thieves) and making shor (noise)," he said.

"The nexus between Rahul Gandhi and Pawan Khera that has come to light today makes it clear that Rahul Gandhi hates the poor, deprived and oppressed of the country so much that to save the vote chori of his own party leaders and to hide their vote fraud, he is calling the citizens of Bihar 'farzi' and and 'chor' in Bihar," Bhandari charged.

"Rahul Gandhi and Congress are running a voter fraud racket in which different Congress leaders, who have multiple voter IDs, are given protection," he alleged and demanded a reply from Gandhi on the issue.

The BJP spokesperson demanded a probe by agencies concerned into Khera allegedly possessing two voter IDs, calling it a crime under the Representation of People Act, and also asked Gandhi if he would take any action against Khera and remove him from the Congress. PTI SLB SLB KSS KSS