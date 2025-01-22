SC gives split verdict on Feb 2020 riots accused Tahir Hussain's interim bail plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on a plea filed by former councillor and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain seeking interim bail to campaign for assembly polls.

Advertisment

While Justice Pankaj Mithal dismissed Hussain's plea saying no case was made out, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah opined he could be released on interim bail.

The matter would be placed before Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna for the constitution of a new bench to decide the issue.

Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, leaving 53 dead and several injured.

Advertisment

Hussain is accused in a case of February 2020 riots connected to the death of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma.

According to the prosecution, on February 26, 2020, complainant Ravinder Kumar informed the Dayalpur Police Station that his son Sharma was missing since February 25, 2020.

His mortal remains were reportedly recovered from Khajuri Khas nullah in the riot-affected area and his body bore 51 injuries.