Poll code provisions applicable on private advisors of state govt: EC to Andhra Pradesh chief secy

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Election Commission on Tuesday told the Andhra Pradesh chief secretary that provisions of the model code of conduct apply to private advisors of the state government as they hold the rank of cabinet ministers, sources said.

The poll panel's directions came following "various complaints" on the conduct of the advisors.

It was found that instead of doing their specified work, they were indulging in political campaigns and even organising press conferences criticising the opposition parties.

It was brought to the notice of the Commission that all the 40 advisors of the Andhra Pradesh government were appointed through executive orders and hold the rank of cabinet minister.

Almost all of them are drawing pay and allowances from the consolidated fund of the state government, the sources said.

The poll panel categorically warned the chief secretary that any violation of its directions would be viewed seriously and subject to the commission's stern action under the provision of the model code and relevant laws.