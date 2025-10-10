Poll code violation case against Pappu Yadav for distributing money among flood victims in Vaishali

Hajipur, Oct 10 (PTI) A case was filed against Bihar MP Pappu Yadav for allegedly violating the model code of conduct after he distributed money among the flood-affected people in Vaishali district, officials said on Friday.

The case was registered against Yadav, the Independent MP from Purnea, at the Sahdei police station on Thursday night on the basis of a complaint filed by the district administration, they said.

"The case was registered on the basis of CCTV footage and a statement given by an official engaged in poll duty," SP Lalit Mohan Sharma said.

The matter is being investigated, he added.

Polling for the assembly elections in the state will be held on November 6 and 11, while the votes will be counted on November 14.

The model code of conduct comes into effect with the announcement of the poll dates by the Election Commission.