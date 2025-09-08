Poll code violation case: UP court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea for permission to travel abroad

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) An MP-MLA court here on Monday reserved its order on a plea to allow Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal to travel abroad.

Kejriwal's counsel Rudra Pratap Singh Madan told reporters that a poll code violation case was registered in Amethi against the former Delhi chief minister.

"Earlier, the court had allowed renewal of his passport with a condition that he must seek permission before any foreign travel. Today, we requested the court to lift that condition as he needs to travel abroad. The hearing was held and the order has been reserved," Madan said.

In August, the court had permitted Kejriwal to get his passport renewed with the condition that he could not leave the country without prior approval.

A case was registered against Kejriwal in connection with alleged violations of the model code of conduct during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Amethi district's Gauriganj and Musafirkhana areas.

Kejriwal is currently out on bail in the case. Proceedings in the case are stayed following a Supreme Court directive.