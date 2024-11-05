Poll flying squad seizes Rs 2.3 cr from vehicle in Thane district

Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) A flying squad of the Election Commission seized Rs 2.3 crore from a van of a cash management company in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The poll official said the flying squad intercepted the vehicle in Bhiwandi town on Monday evening.

He said the vehicle contained Rs 2.3 crore, and the occupants did not possess valid documents of the money.

The cash was seized as per the model code of conduct in place for the state polls.

Advertisment

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23. The model code of conduct is in force across the state since October 15. PTI COR ARU