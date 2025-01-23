Poll management bodies express concern over fake narratives; say it hits electoral process

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday sounded a note of caution against fake narratives, saying they erode trust in electoral processes, and noted that the misinformation is typically timed to target the vitals of poll process.

He was speaking at an international conference of election management bodies organised by Election Commission here. Poll organisations from Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Indonesia and Kazakhstan placed their concerns on disinformation, misinformation and fake narratives on social media affecting electoral integrity while making their presentations on their electoral experience in 2024.

CEC of Mauritius Abdool Rahman also stressed on the menace of fake news, saying it undermines voters' trust in the poll bodies.

Highlighting a particular case of fake online applications for recruitment of election staff, Rahman expressed concern over the use of technology and social media in intensifying the menace of misinformation and disinformation during elections.

A representative of the Electoral Commission of Namibia, while expressing concern over the rising trend of fake news, sought suggestions on tackling fake news on social media.

Commissioner, General Election Commission of Indonesia, Idhan Holik spoke about their experience of using a dedicated WhatsApp channel to tackle misinformation in real time.

In his address, CEC Kumar also outlined key trends shaping the future of elections, including AI-driven processes, online and remote voting, biometric authentication and increased global collaboration.

He urged the participating poll management bodies to explore the opportunities with technological advancements in making elections more transparent, inclusive and accessible.

He underscored the role of election management bodies in not only safeguarding electoral processes globally but also expanding their reach and impact. PTI NAB ZMN