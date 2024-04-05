Poll officials remove banners put up by Patidar body in support of Union minister Rupala

Rajkot, Apr 5 (PTI) Several banners put up by a Patidar outfit backing Union minister and BJP candidate for Rajkot Lok Sabha seat Parshottam Rupala were removed by poll officials in Gujarat’s Rajkot city on Friday, citing the model code of conduct.

The banners emerged on Thursday amid a row over alleged offensive remarks made by Rupala that have angered the Rajput community, also known as Kshatriyas.

Though Rupala, a Patidar, has already apologised, the Kshatriya community has threatened to launch a nationwide stir ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and vote against the BJP if he is not replaced as the candidate.

The banners had a photo of Rupala hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the message: “I am with Hindutva, I am with BJP, I am with Narendra Modi, I am with Parshottam Rupala.” Members of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) had put these banners in the Ambika Township area of the city on Thursday night, said local PAAS convener, Meet Bavaria.

“We had put up the banners in support of Rupala… Since Rupala has already apologised for his comments, the Kshatriya community should now forgive him. The banners were removed by the poll officials on Friday morning in view of the model code of conduct,” Bavaria told reporters.

In a warning to the BJP, Rajput community leaders on Thursday threatened to field independent candidates and launch a nationwide agitation against the BJP in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls if Rupala is not replaced as the Rajkot candidate.

Rupala had triggered a row by claiming that erstwhile ‘maharajas’ succumbed to the persecution by foreign rulers and Britishers and even married off their daughters to them.

The Kshatriya community in Gujarat has strongly objected to Rupala's remarks as the majority of the erstwhile royals were Rajputs.

All the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will go to polls in the third phase on May 7 and votes will be counted on June 4. PTI COR PJT PD NR