Poll officials seize Rs 1.98 crore cash from Nashik hotel

Nashik, Nov 18 (PTI) Election authorities raided a hotel in Nashik and seized Rs 1.98 crore cash on the last day of the campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections, an official said.

Acting on the complaints received on the phone and C-VIGIL app, flying squads of the Nashik West assembly constituency checked a room in a hotel situated in Pathardi Phata area, leading to the seizure of the banknotes.

The Rs 1.98 crore cash was found stuffed in two bags and a drawer of the table in the room. The seized notes are in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100, the official said.

The occupant of the room, Jayant Sathe, a resident of Kopri in Thane, accepted that the cash belonged to him.

The cash has been deposited in the government treasury and the Income Tax department has been informed, the collector's office stated in a release. PTI COR NSK