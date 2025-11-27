Poll panel ill-prepared for SIR exercise, alleges CPI(M); urges extension of deadline

Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) Accusing the ruling parties at both the Centre and in West Bengal of creating a "fear psychosis" among people over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the CPI(M) on Thursday said the Election Commission (EC) must ensure adequate time to make the exercise free of errors.

CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Mohammed Salim said the party’s ‘Bangla Bachao’ campaign, beginning on November 29, will also seek to publicise issues related to the SIR so that people can ensure their names are correctly recorded in the electoral rolls.

"It is primarily the duty of the government, but since they have not done so properly, leading to fear among some sections of people, we will do our part as far as possible to soothe their anxieties over the exercise," Salim told reporters at the CPI(M) state headquarters here.

"We, the Leftists, will be there by the people even if there appears any fault or their names do not appear in the draft electoral list to help them explore avenues to get those corrected," the CPI(M) leader assured.

Alleging that Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) in West Bengal were under pressure as the EC was "ill-prepared" for the SIR, Salim said targets were being set for BLOs, resulting in a race against time.

Stating that there is ample time before the Bengal Assembly election, unlike Bihar where polls were held shortly after the SIR exercise, he questioned, "Why did the EC not prepare properly, and why is it not extending the time limit for completing the SIR?" The CPI(M) leader said the party has written to the EC to extend the deadline to make it easier for the BLOs to complete the exercise without haste.

Salim claimed that married women are facing problems in the exercise as they have moved from one family to another.

Maintaining that some people are facing problems in the exercise owing to varying spellings of their names and surnames, the CPI(M) leader urged the Mamata Banerjee government to come up with a gazette notification standardising such spellings.

"It should be made clear through such notification that whether you write Mondal or Mandal, Mukherjee or Mukhopadhyay, the surnames are the same," he said.

Salim said people are having to make affidavits to clarify these issues, thus adding to their stress over the matter. PTI AMR MNB