Poll panel transfers Udalguri DC in Assam

Guwahati, Apr 2 (PTI) The Election Commission of India on Tuesday transferred Assam's Udalguri district commissioner Sadnek Singh with immediate effect, according to an official release.

Advertisment

The Assam government has subsequently posted him as additional secretary of the state's animal husbandry and veterinary department.

The animal husbandry and veterinary department's joint secretary, Javir Rahul Suresh, has been posted as the district commissioner of Udalguri.

The decision to transfer Singh along with other officials of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh was taken as a part of the regular review by the commission during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, according to a release by the poll panel.

It may be mentioned that a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine was reported missing while segregating the machines assembly segment-wise after first randomisation in Udalguri district on Friday. PTI DG DG MNB