Poll preparation complete, will ensure strict adherence to MCC: SEC

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 20 (PTI) The State Election Commission on Wednesday announced that the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala were complete and said measures have been put in place to ensure strict adherence to the model code of conduct.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjay Kaul, who made the announcement, also warned against spreading of fake news, saying that stringent action would be taken against the same.

Kaul said that all requisite steps have been taken to ensure the election process is carried out in a transparent and secure manner.

Giving details of the registered voters in the state, he said that as of March 18, there are 2,72,80,160 voters in Kerala of which 1,31,84,573 are males and 1,40,95,250 are females.

Those above 85 years are 2,49,960 and 2,999 are above 100 years, he said, adding that there were 3,70,933 youth voters in the state.

Kaul said the work was underway to add new voters to the list.

Till March 25, those who apply to add their name to the voter list will get the opportunity to exercise their vote in coming the Lok Sabha elections which will be held in Kerala on April 26.

The CEO also gave details of the poll preparations.

There will be a total of 25,358 booths in the state and of them 555 will be manned only by women, 100 by youth only and 10 by differently abled persons.

Voters above 85 years of age and differently abled people with 40 per cent disability can vote from their homes, he said.

To ensure a transparent and fair election process, mobile phone apps like Cvigil, Suvidha, voter helpline app, Saksham and Know Your Candidate have been pressed into operation.

A software called 'Order' would be used for "impartial and transparent" appointment of officials to polling stations, Kaul said.

Additionally, a webcast system will be set up in the booths on the polling day and all check posts in the state will be under CCTV surveillance.

The top election official warned of strict legal action against those who violate the code of conduct, spread fake news or create footage with the help of artificial intelligence for malicious propaganda.

Police have taken steps to avoid law and order problems and to identify potential problem booths and make necessary arrangements, he added. PTI HMP HMP ROH