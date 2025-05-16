Poll preparations for multiple Bengaluru Corporations within 4 months: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Mysuru, May 16 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said with the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act having come into effect, preparations will be made for polls to multiple municipal corporations to be created to manage the city within four months.

Shivakumar, who is also in charge of Bengaluru Development, said a process will be initiated soon regarding the reservation list and the creation of multiple municipal corporations.

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Act allows for the creation of up to seven municipal corporations to manage the city, and there are indications that the government may decide to form three corporations.

The city has not had an elected municipal council since September 2020.

“We will initiate the process regarding the reservation list and division (of the city into multiple corporations) soon. We have to hold elections; there is no point in delaying them. We will make the necessary arrangements within four months,” Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he will call an all-party meeting soon to seek suggestions on how to proceed with the division into multiple corporations.

“Taking everyone into confidence, we will move ahead, but it has been decided to hold elections as early as possible. We have to do it; there is no point in delaying. There was a plan to add new areas (to Greater Bengaluru), but that process would cause a delay, so we can add them later. Therefore, the notification has been issued with the area currently under the BBMP,” he added.

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, came into effect on May 15, and the new Greater Bengaluru Area will be limited to the area now covered by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), according to the notification.

However, all functionaries will continue to have the same powers and duties as conferred under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Act, 2020, until the new law is fully implemented.

Until multiple corporations are created, the BBMP will continue to operate under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which is expected to be constituted soon, official sources said.

The Act provides 120 days to establish the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, which was recently passed by both houses of the state legislature despite opposition from the BJP, proposes restructuring the BBMP by splitting it into a maximum of seven city corporations within the Greater Bengaluru Area.

It also provides for the constitution of a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) for coordination and supervision and sets 30-month terms for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

The GBA will be headed by the Chief Minister as the ex-officio chairperson, while the minister in charge of Bengaluru development will be the ex-officio vice-chairperson. PTI KSU SSK ROH