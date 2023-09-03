Poll preparedness: Election Commission to visit Bhopal from September 4

New Delhi: The Election Commission will visit Bhopal from September 4 to 6 as it gears up to hold assembly polls in five states, including Madhya Pradesh.

The commission, comprising Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, has already been to Chhattisgarh and Mizoram to take stock of poll preparedness there.

It is usual for the commission, comprising the CEC and two election commissioners, to visit poll-bound states before announcing the election schedule.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan are likely to be held in October-November.

The term of the legislative assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17. The Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh end on different dates in January.

While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) governs Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP. Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have Congress governments.