Poll-related seizure touches Rs 243 crore in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 19 (PTI) Election related seizure crossed Rs 243 crore in poll-bound Telangana since the model code of conduct came into force on October 9.

A total of Rs 87.92 crore in cash, 181.986 kg gold, 693.371 kgs silver, and other valuables all worth over Rs 120 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 10.21 crore, ganja valued at Rs 7.72 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 17.48 crore were seized, according to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Thursday.

Since October 9, when the schedule for the Telangana Assembly elections was announced, till October 16, the total cumulative seizures by law enforcement agencies is valued at over Rs 243.76 crore, it said.

The state goes to the polls on November 30. PTI VVK VVK ROH