Poll results in 3 states show people rejected Cong outright: Union min Arjun Munda

Jamshedpur, Dec 3 (PTI) Union Minister Arjun Munda on Sunday said the assembly poll results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattishgarh showed that people rejected Congress outright and bestowed faith in the leadership of BJP.

Munda, the tribal affairs minister, gave credits to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "efficient" leadership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's strategy and BJP president J P Nada's guidance for the party's victory in the three states.

"We (BJP) have retained Madhya Pradesh with a thumping majority, and wrested power in Chattisgarh and Rajasthan," Munda said while reacting to the results of assembly polls in these states.

The results of these states clearly showed that the "people have rejected Congress outright and bestowed faith in the leadership of Modi ji," he said.

The people in the three states realised that the poll promises of Congress were "false" and kept faith in the development work undertaken by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

"The poll results also made it clear that people are with BJP's inclusive development for the country and efficient leadership of Modi ji," he said, adding that the people want all-round development.

Munda also hailed the hard work of BJP workers, their interaction with people and efforts to ensure proper implementation of the government's welfare scheme. PTI BS BDC