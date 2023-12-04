Poll results indicate BJP returning to power at Centre with clear majority in 2024: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday hailed the BJP’s victory in three states as a “spectacular” feat and said the results indicate that the party will return to power at the Centre with a clear majority in 2024.

Advertisment

“A spectacular victory it is,” Singh told reporters in Parliament Complex.

“It seems that the country has made up its mind to ensure that BJP forms its government, winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a clear majority,” the former BJP president added.

The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its hold in the Hindi heartland, in a big boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and setting the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In some consolation for the Congress in the face of the saffron wave after it lost Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the grand old party ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.