Poll results show Congress unable to win on its own, everyone should strengthen INDIA bloc: JD(U)

New Delhi: The Janata Dal (United) took a swipe at the Congress on Sunday following its rout in three Hindi heartland states, saying it is clear that the main opposition party is unable to win on its own.

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said the results of assembly polls in the three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are a defeat of the Congress and a win for the BJP, noting that the opposition INDIA bloc was missing in the elections.

The Congress never invited or consulted any of its allies in the INDIA bloc even though socialist parties have historically had a presence in these states, he said, attacking the party's leadership of calling off a proposed rally on the opposition alliance in Bhopal in the run up to the elections.

"It is very necessary now for everyone to strengthen the INDIA bloc. If the alliance meeting was called a couple of months earlier, it would have been good," he said. A meeting of the INDIA bloc has been called on December 6.