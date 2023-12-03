Poll results show it’s ‘mann mann mein Modi’: CM Shinde

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Earlier it was ‘ghar ghar Modi’ and the BJP’s impressive performance in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh shows that it’s now ‘mann mann mein Modi’, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday, referring to the latest poll outcomes.

The BJP was racing towards power in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and had a distinct edge in Chhattisgarh as votes were being counted for recent assembly elections in four states.

Shinde told reporters, “The efforts and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s planning helped the BJP register this massive victory in these three states. People said Modi’s charisma has faded. The opposition parties even conspired to defame him but people have given their verdict.” Earlier it was 'ghar ghar Modi' and now it's 'mann, mann mein Modi', he said.

The Shiv Sena led by Shinde along with BJP and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP are ruling partners in Maharashtra.

“Rahul Gandhi held ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ but during his foreign visits, it was ‘Bharat Todo’. People of these (three) states have taught him a lesson and shown him his place,” he said.

Shinde said the Congress in Rajasthan did not keep the promises it had made ahead of the 2018 assembly elections and therefore faced a backlash from voters this time.

“(Rahul) Gandhi himself promised a loan waiver scheme for the farmers of Rajasthan. After coming to power (in 2018), it was never fulfilled. Now, they (voters) taught him a lesson. False promises were similarly made in Karnataka by Congress leaders, which they are not implementing citing shortage of funds,” said the chief minister.

PM Modi will win the Lok Sabha elections next year with a record number of seats for the BJP, he added. PTI ND NR