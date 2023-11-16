Poll staffer dies after chest pain in Madhya Pradesh

Betul (MP), Nov 16 (PTI) A 55-year-old employee of the Madhya Pradesh government engaged in assembly poll duty died on Thursday after experiencing chest pain in Betul town of the state, an official said.

The state assembly polls will be held on Friday.

Bhimrao, employed as a watchman with the MP Public Health Engineering Department and posted on poll duty at booth number 123 at a girls' school, experienced chest pain, Multai Sub Divisional Magistrate Trupti Pateria told reporters.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, the SDM said, adding that the family members of the deceased have been informed about his demise.

Voting for the MP assembly polls will begin at 7 am on Friday. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Meanwhile, election personnel have started arriving at the polling booths in Madhya Pradesh. There are 64,523 such polling booths across the state. These personnel have been connected with the Global Positioning System (GPS) and their activities are being monitored by the MP Chief Electoral Officer's office, officials said. PTI COR LAL NP