Poll staffer dies of cardiac arrest in MP’s Mandla district: Official

Mandla (MP), Apr 18 (PTI) A government employee engaged in election work died of a cardiac arrest in the Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a senior official said.

Advertisment

Maniram Kanvre, aged about 40, was heading for Bicchiya in Mandla (ST) Lok Sabha constituency after collecting election-related material from a polytechnic college when he suffered a cardiac arrest, he said.

Kanvre, who was associated with the tribal department, was rushed to the district hospital in Mandla but doctors declared him dead, he said.

Terming the death unfortunate, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan told reporters in Bhopal that an assistance of Rs 15 lakh has been sanctioned for his kin. Kanvre died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest, he said.

“We have also instructed officials from the tribal department in Mandla to initiate the process for granting a job to Kanvre’s wife on compassionate grounds,” Rajan said.

The Mandla (ST) seat will go to polls on Friday in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. PTI COR MAS NR