Poll surveillance team seizes Rs 47 lakh cash from vehicle in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) A surveillance team deployed for the Lok Sabha elections seized cash of Rs 47 lakh from a vehicle in Mumbai’s Mulund suburb, an official said on Friday.

The members of a static surveillance team searched the vehicle on B R Road in Mulund on Thursday evening on the suspicion that it was carrying cash, the official said.

The surveillance team officials recovered Rs 47 lakh from the vehicle, which was later seized and handed over to the police, he said.

Police have also informed the Income Tax Department about the seizure, he added.

Elections to the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai will be held in the fifth phase of the general election on May 20. PTI DC NR