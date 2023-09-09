‘Poll survey’ video: Shivraj Singh Chouhan accuses Digvijaya Singh of spreading lies

Bhopal, Sep 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday accused Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh of spreading lies through a doctored video.

“Congress has the support of lies. But this time false and fake support will not help. That’s why Congress has to face public anger,” Chouhan said on X, sharing screenshots of a post by Singh related to a video showing an “opinion poll” claiming it to be from a news channel.

The CM also posted screenshots of the tweets of the news channel’s officials terming the “survey” shared by Singh and other Congress leaders fake and doctored.

The video shared by Digvijaya Singh claims to be revealing the findings of an opinion poll, in which the Congress is apparently poised to get an overwhelming majority in BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh.

The assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due in November.

Meanwhile, state home minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that legal steps would be taken if the channel authorities filed a complaint in this regard.

“Digvijaya Singh is showing the distorted shape of politics by using social media. They ran a fake poll survey attributing it to ABP while the news channel’s managing editor termed it fake. This is not the first time he has done it,” Mishra said.

According to Mishra, Digvijaya Singh had earlier said that there could be Nuh-like violence in MP and had shared a picture of a “saffron flag on a mosque” claiming it to be from Khargone. Nuh in Haryana was recently hit by communal violence.

BJP state chief VD Sharma said that such kind of acts show the frustration of Congress leaders.

MP Congress media department chairman KK Mishra, who also allegedly shared the clip on Saturday morning and later deleted it, said that the video regarding the “opinion poll” was doing rounds on social media for the past two days.

Instead of blaming Congress leaders, they should file a case against such persons who have been circulating the clip for the past two days, he said.

Earlier last month, the state police registered a case against Digvijaya Singh after a tweet by his official X account claimed that some alleged “anti-social elements of Bajrang Dal” ransacked the Jain temple complex at Kundalpur in Damoh district and kept a “Shiv Pindi” there. PTI ADU NR