Pollachi sexual assault: TN govt announces enhanced compensation to victims

Chennai, May 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced enhancing the compensation to the victims of the sensational Pollachi sexual assault, and they will be provided an additional Rs 25 lakh each, the government said on Wednesday.

An official release recalled that a Coimbatore Mahila Court had on Tuesday convicted and awarded life term to all the nine men arrested in the case, besides directing an overall compensation of Rs 85 lakh to the victims.

"The affected women not only bravely stepped forward to file complaint but the probe committee also extended full cooperation which resulted in the convicts being sentenced and justice to victims." "The grit of the women who struggled for justice is laudable. Chief Minister Stalin has directed that apart from the Rs 85 lakh directed by the court as compensation, each woman will be provided Rs 25 lakh as relief," the release said.

The release recalled the various pro-women initiatives of the DMK government.