Polled 14.27 per cent votes more than Congress, secured lead in 61 out of 68 assembly constituencies: BJP

Shimla, June 11 (PTI) The BJP clearly swept the Lok Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh and got 56.29 per cent votes compared to 41.57 per cent votes secured by the Congress, an increase of 14.27 per cent, a resolution passed by the BJP legislature party said here on Tuesday.

The BJP secured lead in 61 out of 68 assembly segments and the party polled 61 per cent votes in the Kangra Parliamentary constituency, 53 per cent in Mandi, 54 per cent in Shimla and 58 per cent in Hamirpur while the Congress got 37 per cent, 46 per cent, 45 per cent and 41 percent votes in Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Hamirpur respectively, the resolution added.

The meeting presided over by leader of the opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also reviewed the party’s performance in six assembly by-elections and discussed strategy for three assembly by-elections to be held on July 10, said senior party leader Randhir Sharma in a statement issued here.

In another resolution, the BJP congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assuming the office for the third time and also congratulated Jagat Prakash Nadda for his induction in the Union Cabinet for the second time and expressed gratitude to the workers for the party’s resounding victory in the Lok Sabha polls. PTI BPL AS AS