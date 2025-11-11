Polling begins for 2nd and final phase of Bihar assembly elections

Patna, Nov 11 (PTI) Voting began for 122 constituencies in Bihar in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls on Tuesday morning, amid tight security arrangements, an official said.

The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

In this phase, the electoral fate of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers in the Nitish Kumar government, will be sealed.

It is also being seen as a veritable test of strength for minor NDA partners Hindustani Awam Morcha, headed by Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha. PTI NAC NN BDC