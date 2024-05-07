Advertisment
National

Polling begins for 4 seats in third and final phase of LS polls in Assam

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Morigaon district, Assam, Friday, April 26, 2024.

Guwahati: Voting began on Tuesday for four constituencies to decide the political fate of 47 candidates in the third and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam.

Advertisment

Polling commenced at 7 am and will end at 5 pm in Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri and Kokrajhar seats.

Prominent candidates include AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal who is seeking re-election for the fourth successive term from Dhubri, Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain, eight-time Asom Gana Parishad legislator Phanibhushan Choudhury, CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar and the two women contestants of Guwahati - Bijuli Kalita Medhi of the BJP and Mira Borthakur Goswami of the Congress.

Altogether 82.11 lakh voters, including 40.84 women and 112 belonging to the third gender are eligible to exercise their franchise in 9,516 polling stations.

Security arrangements have been tightened for the final round of Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Assam 2024 LS polls 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Advertisment
Subscribe