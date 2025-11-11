Polling begins for Ghatshila assembly by-election in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Nov 11 (PTI) Polling for the by-election to the Ghatshila assembly seat in Jharkhand began at 7 am on Tuesday, amid tight security arrangements, an official said.

Voting will continue till 5 pm.

Over 2.56 lakh voters, including 1.31 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election and will decide the electoral fate of 13 candidates.

The main contest is likely to be between Somesh Chandra Soren of the ruling JMM and the BJP’s Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren.

Somesh Chandra is the son of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, whose death necessitated the bypoll.