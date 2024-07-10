Polling concludes for Vikravandi bypoll in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Jul 10 (PTI) Polling for the bypoll to Vikravandi assembly constituency concluded on Wednesday with 77.73 per cent voters exercising their franchise as of 5 pm, according to data shared by the Election Commission.

Brisk polling ensued since 7 am as voters queued up in large numbers at polling stations to exercise their franchise.

The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi, who died due to illness on April 6.

A total of 29 candidates are in the fray and the counting of votes will be taken up on July 13.

It is a triangular contest in the bypoll with ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's candidate Anniyur Siva (alias Sivashanmugam A) pitted against Pattali Makkal Katchi's (PMK) C Anbumani and Naam Tamilar Katchi's K Abinaya.

Principal opposition party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its ally Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) have boycotted the bypoll.

Tight security arrangements were made at the polling booths in the constituency which has 2.37 lakh voters, including 1.16 lakh men and 1.20 lakh women voters. PTI VIJ ANE