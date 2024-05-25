Advertisment
National

Polling deliberately slowed at a booth in Anantnag-Rajouri seat: Iltija Mufti

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency Mehbooba Mufi after casting her vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Bijbehara in Anantnag district, Saturday, May 25, 2024

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency Mehbooba Mufi after casting her vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Bijbehara in Anantnag district, Saturday, May 25, 2024

Srinagar: PDP leader Iltija Mufti Saturday alleged polling was being deliberately slowed down at a booth in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, a charge denied by the administration.

Advertisment

PDP president and her mother Mehbooba Mufti is contesting the poll from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

"Polling is deliberately being slowed down in Khanabal polling station number 26. Request @DCAnantnag @ECISVEEP to look into it," she said in a post on X.

Advertisment

Other PDP leaders also alleged voting was slowed down at other booths.

However, the administration denied the charges, saying voting was going on smoothly.

Advertisment

"The voting at the polling station 26 is ongoing smoothly. The voting percentage till 9.00 am was 11.75 % and till latest update it is 20.7 %," Directorate of Information and Public Relations said on X.

It said the election machinery of Anantnag is committed to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

"We request all to cooperate for peaceful voting," the department added.

Anantnag Mehbooba Mufti 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Rajouri Iltija Mufti
Advertisment
Subscribe