Polling ends for Jubilee Hills assembly by-election

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (PTI) Polling for the Jubilee Hills assembly by-election, which is seen as a popularity test for Telangana's Congress government, came to an end at 6 PM on Tuesday.

However, those who were in queues in the polling booths at 6 PM would be allowed to cast their votes.

Officials said 47.16 per cent voter turnout was reported till 5 PM.

The polling which began at 7 AM was largely peaceful.

The bypoll is necessitated following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.

The contest is triangular among the ruling Congress, BJP and BRS. PTI SJR VVK SJR KH