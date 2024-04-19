Polling ends in all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in TN with 63.20% voter turnout

Chennai: Polling for the 2024 general election ended at 6 pm on Friday in all the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu with the state recording a provisional voter turnout of 63.20 per cent.

Election authorities citing data available for 5 PM said Dharmapuri LS segment witnessed the highest voter turnout of 67.52 per cent, while South Chennai recorded the lowest of 57.04 per cent.

The bypoll to Vilavancode Assembly Constituency in Kanyakumari district recorded a polling of 56.68 per cent. The final data on polling recorded in the state from 7 am till 6 pm is expected to be updated by officials soon.