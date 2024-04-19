Polling for lone Lok Sabha seat in Andamans begins

Port Blair: Voting for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands began at 7 am on Friday amid tight security measures, poll officials said.

A total of 3.15 lakh voters - 1.64 lakh men, 1.51 lakh women, and four of the third gender - are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Special polling stations have been established for 39 voters of the Great Nicobarese tribe of Strait Islands, 68 members of the Onge tribe at Hut Bay and 98 Shompen tribals of Great Nicobar Island.

Of the 412 polling stations, webcasting will be available in 206 which are primarily located in sensitive or remote areas.

A total of 12 candidates, which includes two women and five Independents, are in the fray for the polls.

The BJP has nominated Bishnu Pada Ray as its candidate, while the Congress has fielded its sitting MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma.

Chief Electoral Officer B S Jaglan said that polling personnel have traversed deep jungles and crocodile-infested mangrove swamps to set up booths in remote areas to ensure that all voters get an opportunity to exercise their franchise.

Adequate security arrangements have been put in place in all three districts – North and Middle Andaman, South Andaman and Nicobar – under the supervision of Director General of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastava.