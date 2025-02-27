Polling for three MLC seats held in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (PTI) Polling for the keenly-contested Telangana Legislative Council election in three constituencies was held peacefully on Thursday.

The highest poll percentage was recorded in Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituency with 93.55 per cent, a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer here said.

The Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers' constituency recorded a voter turnout of 83.24 per cent while the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates' constituency registered an approximate 63.09 polling percentage and it may go up, it said.

According to official sources, the poll percentage provided was up to 4 PM.

Votes will be counted on March 3.

The polling exercise, being held in preferential mode of voting, began at 8 AM and concluded by 4 PM.

While 56 candidates are in the fray for the lone Graduates' constituency, 15 and 19 candidates are contesting the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituencies respectively.

The BJP is contesting all three seats, while the ruling Congress has fielded a candidate only for the Graduates' constituency. The BRS is not contesting in the election.

Union Coal Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders have campaigned extensively for the election.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other senior party leaders canvassed in support of the party candidate.

Asserting that the BJP fought on issues concerning teachers and unemployed youth, the party said its candidates, if elected, would voice the problems of graduates and other educated sections, besides the teachers.