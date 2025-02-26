Polling for three MLC seats in Telangana on Thursday

Hyderabad, Feb 26 (PTI) Polling would be held on Thursday for the keenly-contested election to three constituencies of Telangana Legislative Council.

The three seats are Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituency.

The balloting, to be held in preferential mode of voting, would take place from 8 AM to 4 PM.

While 56 candidates are in fray for the lone Graduates' constituency, 15 and and 19 candidates are contesting the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituencies respectively, official sources said on Wednesday.

While BJP is contesting all the three seats, the ruling Congress has fielded candidate only for the Graduates' constituency. The BRS is staying away from the election.

Union Coal Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders have campaigned extensively for the election.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud canvassed in support of the party candidate.

Goud held a video conference with party mandal unit presidents on Wednesday and discussed the party's preparedness for the polling, Congress sources said.

Asserting that the BJP fought on issues concerning teachers and unemployed youth, the party said its candidates, if elected, would voice the problems of graduates and other educated sections, besides the teachers.

Counting of votes would be taken up on March 3. PTI SJR SJR ADB