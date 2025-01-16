Polling for village, local councils to be held in Mizoram on Feb 12

Aizawl, Jan 16 (PTI) Polling for the 544 village councils in nine districts and 111 local councils in two urban local bodies in Mizoram will be held simultaneously on February 12, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Thursday.

State Election Commissioner H Lalthlangliana told a press conference here that the counting of votes for the village councils (VCs) and local councils (LCs) will be held from 7 pm or as soon as polling is over on February 12.

January 23 will be the last date for filing nominations, while January 27 will be the last date for withdrawal of candidatures, he said.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on January 24, he said.

The last date for formation of the executive body is February 14 and the election process is scheduled to be completed by February 15, Lalthlangliana said.

According to the election commissioner, there are 2,416 seats in 544 VCs of which 613 seats are reserved for women.

In 111 LCs within Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) there are 723 seats of which 195 are reserved for women, he said.

This is the first LC election in the LMC area since the creation of the municipality in 2023, he said.

A total of 4,37,708 voters, including 2,22,098 female electors, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming VC polls, according to the final roll published on January 8.

The final rolls showed that there are 2,44,726 electorate, including 1,31,423 female voters in 87 LCs within the AMC and 41,206 voters within the Lunglei Municipal Council, which comprises 24 LCs.

Voters in Lai, Mara and Chakma councils in Lawngtlai and Siaha districts are not included in the final roll as elections to VCs in the autonomous district council (ADC) area are held separately. PTI CORR SBN SBN