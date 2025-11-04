Polling in Maharashtra municipal councils, nagar panchayats on Dec 2

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Elections in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra will take place on December 2, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Waghmare did not declare the election schedule for 29 municipal corporations, 32 zilla parishads, and 336 panchayat samitis where polls are due.

Polling will be held in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats on December 2 and counting of votes will be held on December 3, the senior IAS officer said.

Voting will be held to elect 6,859 members and 288 presidents in these local self-government bodies, Waghmare said.

The number of eligible voters in these elections is 1.7 crore, he said, adding there will be 13,355 polling centres.

Polling will be held using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), he said.

The last day to file nominations is November 17 and scrutiny will be conducted on November 18, he said. November 21 is the deadline to withdraw nominations, he added.

The polling will be held as per the electoral rolls of October 31, Waghmare said.