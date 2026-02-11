Polling in T'gana municipal election passes off peacefully: DGP

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Polling for the elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Telangana concluded peacefully on Wednesday, DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said.

Reddy, who monitored the polling process from here, said elaborate security arrangements were made to ensure that the process was smooth.

Minor skirmishes took place in Karimnagar, Sangareddy and some other places, police said.

Police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse a group of BJP workers who tried to block the main road near the bus stand area in Karimnagar, protesting against alleged impersonation at a polling station.

The BJP workers held a dharna on the road, causing a traffic jam, following which they were dispersed using mild lathi charge, a police official said.

A few BJP workers sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Congress leader and former MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, argued with police at Sangareddy town, alleging that bogus votes were being cast.

In Nizamabad, an FIR was registered against BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri for allegedly arguing with election staff and police at a polling station. PTI VVK SJR SJR ROH