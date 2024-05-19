Polling official dies due to heart attack in Odisha, EC announces ex gratia

Bhubaneswar, May 19 (PTI) A school teacher, who was assigned to election duty in Odisha's Bolangir district, passed away due to a heart attack at a polling party disbursal centre in Titlagarh on Sunday.

Sushil Kumar Acharya (52) suddenly fell unconscious at the disbursal centre. He was rushed to Titlagarh hospital where doctors declared him dead, an official said.

Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal expressed condolences over the incident and announced that the deceased's family would receive an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh, as per the Election Commission's announcement.

Dhal has instructed Bolangir collector to expedite the formalities for the prompt disbursal of the compensation. PTI BBM BBM MNB