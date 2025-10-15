Polling, security personnel engaged in Ghatsila bypoll to get cashless health facilities: Official

Jamshedpur, Oct 15 (PTI) Polling and security personnel engaged in the upcoming Ghatsila assembly bypoll in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district will be provided cashless health facilities in government and private hospitals, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Karn Satyarthi held a meeting with the management of government and private hospitals at the district collectorate auditorium in this regard, an official statement said.

"The polling and security personnel discharging their responsibilities during the November 11 bypoll will get cashless health facilities in case of any emergency or accident," the statement said.

Deputy Development Commissioner Nagendra Paswan, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg, Civil Surgeon Dr Sahil Pal, representatives of hospitals and Deputy Election Officer Priyanka Singh, among others, attended the meeting.

Satyarthi said providing health facilities to polling and security personnel is a top priority of the administration, and directed hospitals to ensure that the services are provided cashless.

He also instructed the civil surgeon to ensure availability of medicines, medical teams, and health resources round-the-clock during the election process.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA and Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren in Delhi on August 15. PTI BS MNB