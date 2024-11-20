Polling station in Colaba wears deserted look amid voting in Maharashtra elections

New Delhi: Amid ongoing voting in Maharashtra Assembly elections, a polling station in Mumbai's Colaba assembly constituency area witnessed a deserted look, with most of the city dwellers showing a lazy response to the election commission's call for voter turnout in large numbers.

Senior journalist Pallavi Ghosh, posted pictures of a polling booth from Colaba, almost empty, with people seemingly bored with the process, seen sleeping and lying on the floor of the premises.

This is beyond pathetic - the biggest cribbers don’t even turn up to vote - here are pictures of Colaba polling booth - @ECISVEEP campaigned for voting - pic.twitter.com/NMt23iyMiI — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) November 20, 2024

The Colaba assembly segment in the megapolis registered 24.16 per cent polling till 1 PM.

Mumbai city district recorded 27.73 per cent voting and Mumbai suburban district saw 30.43 per cent turnout.

A voter turnout of 32.18 per cent was recorded till 1 pm on Wednesday in Maharashtra, where polling is underway in all 288 assembly constituencies, election officials said.

Polling began at 7 am in the state assembly elections, where the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine is hoping for a strong comeback. Voting will continue till 6 pm.

Colaba assembly constituency

Colaba is one of the 288 legislative assemblies in Maharashtra and lies in Mumbai.

Colaba (constituency number 187) is part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency along with five other legislative segments: Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill and Mumbadevi.

In the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, Colaba is set to witness a tense fight between BJP's Rahul Narvekar, who is also the speaker of the Maharashtra assembly, and Heera Dewasi from Congress.

In 2019, Narvekar won the seat by defeating Congress rival Ashok Jagtap by a margin of nearly 16,000 votes.