Polling to be held for 116 municipalities, 7 municipal corporations in Telangana on Feb 11

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) Over 52 lakh voters will decide the fate of about 13,000 candidates in elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Telangana on Wednesday, seen as a test of popularity for the ruling Congress, as well as opposition BJP and BRS.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm, and the Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) has made elaborate arrangements for the exercise.

Counting of votes is scheduled for February 13.

After its major success in the Gram Panchayat elections in December last year, the ruling Congress aims to consolidate its position as the dominant party in state politics, while the BJP hopes to emerge as a credible alternative to both the Congress and the BRS.

Having suffered setbacks in the 2023 assembly polls and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BRS performed decently in the Gram Panchayat polls and is keen to make substantial gains in the municipal elections to reverse its fortunes.

Observing that the Congress government has implemented several welfare programmes, including distribution of fine variety rice under the PDS, the Arogya Sri health scheme, free travel for women in state-run buses, and LPG cylinders for the poor at Rs 500, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday promised to prepare master plans for the development of every municipality.

The SEC said 10,719 candidates are contesting 2,569 wards in the 116 municipalities.

In the seven municipal corporations, 2,225 candidates are in the fray across 412 wards.

A total of 52.17 lakh voters, including 25.50 lakh men and 26.67 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes.

The SEC said 41,773 polling personnel would be deployed, and 16,382 ballot boxes would be used for the election.

Authorities seized Rs 1.05 crore in cash and other items, including liquor, drugs, and ornaments, during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

The release added that 100 per cent webcasting will be done at all polling stations and counting centres, as well as in areas outside the polling stations.